SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $287.33

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $287.33 and last traded at $286.28, with a volume of 107209 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $285.10.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $281.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.95.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.8655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $10.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%.
About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)
SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.
