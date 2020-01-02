SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $287.33

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $287.33 and last traded at $286.28, with a volume of 107209 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $285.10.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $281.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.95.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.8655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $10.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 22.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,860,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.2% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.