PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.05

PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.05 and last traded at $19.01, with a volume of 588 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.37.
The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.
PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PTY)
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.
