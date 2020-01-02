PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.05

PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.05 and last traded at $19.01, with a volume of 588 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.37.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund by 42.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,671 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund by 266.1% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 8.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PTY)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

