iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $45.60

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.60 and last traded at $45.44, with a volume of 1123822 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.87.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.64 and a 200-day moving average of $42.16.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.929 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 2%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,852,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,710,086,000 after buying an additional 6,830,630 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008,944 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,672,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,418,000 after buying an additional 2,509,197 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 342.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,686,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,921,000 after buying an additional 1,305,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Point Capital LLP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,194,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EEM)

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

