Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Hits New 52-Week High at $141.16

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$141.16 and last traded at C$141.16, with a volume of 33889 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$140.42.

Several research firms recently commented on IFC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$141.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$150.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James set a C$146.00 price objective on Intact Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$132.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$135.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$142.73.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$137.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$130.87.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.72 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.64 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Intact Financial Co. will post 8.1200004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intact Financial (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.