Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $600.78 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) will announce $600.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Fortinet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $606.00 million and the lowest is $583.10 million. Fortinet posted sales of $507.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full-year sales of $2.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Fortinet had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $547.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 price objective on Fortinet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Fortinet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen upped their target price on Fortinet from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.09.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $10,366,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,306,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,765,790.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Whittle sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.81, for a total value of $265,859.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,603.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,961 shares of company stock valued at $12,193,482. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,004,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,163,000 after buying an additional 176,160 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 451,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,675,000 after buying an additional 9,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $2.38 on Monday, hitting $109.14. The company had a trading volume of 40,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,539. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $65.06 and a 52-week high of $110.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.04 and a 200 day moving average of $86.98. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 96.68, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.17.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

