$209.66 Million in Sales Expected for Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) to report $209.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $209.09 million and the highest is $210.10 million. Globus Medical reported sales of $195.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full year sales of $784.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $782.79 million to $787.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $855.54 million, with estimates ranging from $850.66 million to $859.72 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $196.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.86 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on Globus Medical from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Globus Medical from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

In other Globus Medical news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $158,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $337,713.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $2,052,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 666,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,005,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,460 shares of company stock worth $2,758,894. 24.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in Globus Medical by 307.4% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,316,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,669,000 after purchasing an additional 993,056 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,363,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,447,134 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $73,977,000 after acquiring an additional 378,211 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Globus Medical by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 627,072 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,526,000 after buying an additional 264,790 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Globus Medical by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 722,717 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,570,000 after buying an additional 220,515 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.85. The stock had a trading volume of 9,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,306. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.96. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $60.15.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

