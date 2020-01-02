$209.66 Million in Sales Expected for Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) to report $209.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $209.09 million and the highest is $210.10 million. Globus Medical reported sales of $195.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full year sales of $784.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $782.79 million to $787.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $855.54 million, with estimates ranging from $850.66 million to $859.72 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $196.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.86 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on Globus Medical from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Globus Medical from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

In other Globus Medical news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $158,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $337,713.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $2,052,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 666,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,005,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,460 shares of company stock worth $2,758,894. 24.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in Globus Medical by 307.4% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,316,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,669,000 after purchasing an additional 993,056 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,363,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,447,134 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $73,977,000 after acquiring an additional 378,211 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Globus Medical by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 627,072 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,526,000 after buying an additional 264,790 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Globus Medical by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 722,717 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,570,000 after buying an additional 220,515 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.85. The stock had a trading volume of 9,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,306. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.96. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $60.15.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globus Medical (GMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED)

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Quidel Reaches New 52-Week High at $75.53
Quidel Reaches New 52-Week High at $75.53
NCR Hits New 12-Month High at $35.50
NCR Hits New 12-Month High at $35.50
Gerdau Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.12
Gerdau Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.12
Ballard Power Systems Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.64
Ballard Power Systems Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.64
Stag Industrial Sets New 52-Week High at $31.78
Stag Industrial Sets New 52-Week High at $31.78
SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Reaches New 52-Week High at $287.33
SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Reaches New 52-Week High at $287.33


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report