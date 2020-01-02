GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GlycoMimetics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the lowest is ($0.37). GlycoMimetics reported earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will report full-year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.33). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GlycoMimetics.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GLYC. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on GlycoMimetics from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.40.

NASDAQ:GLYC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.15. 6,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,641. The company has a quick ratio of 16.75, a current ratio of 16.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.42. GlycoMimetics has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $13.56. The company has a market cap of $229.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 2.68.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,816,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 10.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,896,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,553,000 after buying an additional 365,096 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 1,377.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 215,760 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in GlycoMimetics during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in GlycoMimetics during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

