Zacks: Analysts Expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2020

Equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.20. Gladstone Investment posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 million. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 55.29% and a return on equity of 7.64%.

GAIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Gladstone Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of GAIN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.17. The stock had a trading volume of 6,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,158. Gladstone Investment has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $15.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average of $12.51. The company has a market cap of $437.52 million, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.49%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 15,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.39% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Earnings History and Estimates for Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN)

