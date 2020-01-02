Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) to report earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Globant’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. Globant posted earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Globant will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Globant.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. Globant had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $171.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Globant by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Globant by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,656 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Globant stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.01. 3,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,976. Globant has a 12 month low of $50.91 and a 12 month high of $112.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.98 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.94.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

