ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) Receives $72.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.40.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASGN. ValuEngine cut ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASGN in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of ASGN by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in ASGN by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. increased its position in ASGN by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in ASGN by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in ASGN by 526.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

ASGN stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.41. 2,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.92. ASGN has a 1 year low of $50.33 and a 1 year high of $72.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.25 and a 200-day moving average of $63.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. ASGN had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. ASGN’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ASGN will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

