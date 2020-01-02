Analysts Set USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Target Price at $18.80

Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

Shares of NYSE USAC traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.35. USA Compression Partners has a one year low of $12.64 and a one year high of $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.98 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.03.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $175.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. USA Compression Partners’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAC. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 9,383.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,727,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $332,793,000 after purchasing an additional 18,530,322 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 252.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 93,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 66,770 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 104.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 30,179 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 10.9% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 305,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 22.8% during the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 161,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

