MedicCoin Trading Down 23.2% Over Last 7 Days (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One MedicCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Graviex. Over the last week, MedicCoin has traded 23.2% lower against the US dollar. MedicCoin has a market cap of $46,259.00 and $274.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00012611 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MedicCoin Coin Profile

MedicCoin (CRYPTO:MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC

MedicCoin Coin Trading

MedicCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, BTC-Alpha, Cryptohub, Graviex, Stocks.Exchange and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

