Pinkcoin (PINK) Trading Down 15.1% Over Last 7 Days

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 11% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Cryptohub, Bittrex and SouthXchange. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $531,744.00 and $458.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00041236 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00574767 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005366 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000214 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000059 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000836 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 439,560,566 coins and its circulating supply is 414,300,130 coins. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, SouthXchange, Bittrex and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

