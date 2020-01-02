ILCoin (ILC) Price Reaches $0.0497 on Major Exchanges

ILCoin (CURRENCY:ILC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, ILCoin has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. One ILCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0497 or 0.00000695 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, IDAX, C-CEX and Crex24. ILCoin has a market capitalization of $17.18 million and approximately $128,513.00 worth of ILCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

999 (999) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038971 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 300.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00022316 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003941 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000729 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004089 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000170 BTC.

About ILCoin

ILCoin (CRYPTO:ILC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2016. ILCoin’s total supply is 1,299,138,907 coins and its circulating supply is 345,442,487 coins. ILCoin’s official website is ilcoincrypto.com. ILCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ILCoin

ILCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, C-CEX, FreiExchange, Graviex, Crex24, IDAX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ILCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ILCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

