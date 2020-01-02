Thar Token Price Tops $0.10 on Top Exchanges (THAR)

Thar Token (CURRENCY:THAR) traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Thar Token has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Thar Token has a total market cap of $71,390.00 and $549.00 worth of Thar Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thar Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001424 BTC on major exchanges including Instant Bitex and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Thar Token

Thar Token (THAR) is a token. Thar Token’s total supply is 900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 700,000 tokens. The official message board for Thar Token is medium.com/@thartoken . Thar Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Thar Token is thartoken.com

Thar Token Token Trading

Thar Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thar Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thar Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thar Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

