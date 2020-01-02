Analysts Expect U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) to Announce ($0.04) EPS

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $5.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.04) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned U.S. Auto Parts Network an industry rank of 60 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRTS. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ PRTS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.22. The stock had a trading volume of 7,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,386. U.S. Auto Parts Network has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $2.60. The stock has a market cap of $76.23 million, a PE ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). U.S. Auto Parts Network had a negative return on equity of 29.60% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $69.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Auto Parts Network will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sol Khazani bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.21 per share, for a total transaction of $44,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,440 shares in the company, valued at $27,492.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 25,950 shares of company stock valued at $56,226. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTS. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Auto Parts Network during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 505,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 246,480 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,254,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 76,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,474,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after buying an additional 106,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Auto Parts Network Company Profile

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

