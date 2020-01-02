Function X Hits Market Cap of $8.65 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Function X has a total market capitalization of $8.65 million and $108,680.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Function X has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. One Function X token can now be bought for approximately $0.0570 or 0.00000796 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00059094 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00085428 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00001105 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00070482 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,181.79 or 1.00286275 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001829 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 151,831,096 tokens. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 . Function X’s official website is functionx.io

Function X Token Trading

Function X can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

