Function X Hits Market Cap of $8.65 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Function X has a total market capitalization of $8.65 million and $108,680.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Function X has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. One Function X token can now be bought for approximately $0.0570 or 0.00000796 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00059094 BTC.
- GAPS (GAP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00085428 BTC.
- EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000087 BTC.
- Nectar (NEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00001105 BTC.
- SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00070482 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,181.79 or 1.00286275 BTC.
- LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.
- ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001829 BTC.
- ECC (ECC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Brickblock (BBK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000327 BTC.
Function X Profile
Function X Token Trading
Function X can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );
Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.