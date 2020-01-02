DecentBet Trading Down 24.9% Over Last 7 Days (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded down 18.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One DecentBet token can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Bancor Network, HitBTC and LATOKEN. DecentBet has a market cap of $354,036.00 and approximately $1,434.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DecentBet has traded down 24.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014003 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00188067 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.55 or 0.01335463 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00025143 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00121884 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DecentBet Token Profile

DecentBet’s launch date was September 13th, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here

DecentBet Token Trading

DecentBet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, YoBit, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

