Comparing IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) & Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) and Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IF Bancorp and Carver Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IF Bancorp $30.89 million 2.44 $3.56 million N/A N/A Carver Bancorp $28.09 million 0.32 -$5.94 million N/A N/A

IF Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Carver Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.4% of IF Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.2% of Carver Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of IF Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Carver Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares IF Bancorp and Carver Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IF Bancorp 11.91% 4.68% 0.55% Carver Bancorp -19.05% -112.50% -0.88%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for IF Bancorp and Carver Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Carver Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

IF Bancorp has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carver Bancorp has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IF Bancorp beats Carver Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IF Bancorp

IF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial solutions to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts. It also provides loans comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans, such as farm loans; home equity lines of credit; commercial business loans; and consumer loans consisting of automobile loans, as well as construction loans and land development loans. In addition, the company sells property and casualty insurance, as well as offers annuities; mutual funds; individual and group retirement plans; life, disability, and health insurance; individual securities; managed accounts; and other financial services. Further, it offers ATM, online banking, mobile banking, ACH origination, remote deposit capture, and telephone banking services. The company operates through a network of six full-service banking offices located in the municipalities of Watseka, Danville, Clifton, Hoopeston, Savoy, and Bourbonnais, Illinois; and a loan production and wealth management office in Osage Beach, Missouri. IF Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Watseka, Illinois.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides one-to-four family residential, multifamily real estate, and commercial real estate lending products, as well as construction, business, and consumer and other loans. In addition, it offers other consumer and commercial banking products and services, including debit card, online banking, online bill pay, and telephone banking, as well as check cashing, wire transfer, bill payment, reloadable prepaid card, and money order services. The company operates through one administrative office, nine branches, and three ATM locations. Carver Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

