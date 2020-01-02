Contrasting Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) and Eversource Energy (OTCMKTS:ES)

Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME) and Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Summer Energy and Eversource Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summer Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Eversource Energy 2 4 7 0 2.38

Eversource Energy has a consensus target price of $81.82, indicating a potential downside of 3.39%. Given Eversource Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eversource Energy is more favorable than Summer Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Summer Energy and Eversource Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summer Energy -4.03% -60.10% -12.81% Eversource Energy 10.46% 9.28% 2.81%

Volatility & Risk

Summer Energy has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eversource Energy has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Summer Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.6% of Eversource Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.8% of Summer Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Eversource Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Summer Energy and Eversource Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summer Energy $151.90 million 0.36 -$7.75 million N/A N/A Eversource Energy $8.45 billion 3.24 $1.03 billion $3.28 25.79

Eversource Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Summer Energy.

Summary

Eversource Energy beats Summer Energy on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summer Energy

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail electric service provider in Texas, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire. The company procures wholesale energy and resells to commercial and residential customers. Summer Energy Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas. The company operates water regulated utilities. It also provides water services to approximately 228,000 customers. It serves residential, commercial, industrial, municipal, fire protection, and other customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire, the United States. The company was formerly known as Northeast Utilities and changed its name to Eversource Energy in April 2015. Eversource Energy was founded in 1927 and is based in Springfield, Massachusetts.

