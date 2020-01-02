Zacks: Analysts Expect Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) will post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Greenlane’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Greenlane.

Get Greenlane alerts:

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $44.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.65 million. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 16.40% and a negative return on equity of 60.54%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GNLN. Zacks Investment Research cut Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Greenlane from $18.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

GNLN stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.09. The company had a trading volume of 56,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,662. Greenlane has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 5.50.

In other Greenlane news, CEO Aaron Locascio bought 56,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $204,641.25. Also, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $405,000.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Greenlane during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $550,000. Institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenlane (GNLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.