Elliot Coin Achieves Market Cap of $1,884.00 (ELLI)

Elliot Coin (CURRENCY:ELLI) traded down 66.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last seven days, Elliot Coin has traded down 50.8% against the dollar. One Elliot Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. Elliot Coin has a total market cap of $1,884.00 and $73.00 worth of Elliot Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solaris (XLR) traded down 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001925 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000104 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elliot Coin Coin Profile

Elliot Coin (CRYPTO:ELLI) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 31st, 2018. Elliot Coin’s total supply is 26,929,563 coins and its circulating supply is 26,314,859 coins. Elliot Coin’s official Twitter account is @CoinElliot . Elliot Coin’s official website is elliotproject.org

Elliot Coin Coin Trading

Elliot Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elliot Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elliot Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elliot Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

