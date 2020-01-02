Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Trading Up 5%

Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV)’s share price was up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.69 and last traded at $1.67, approximately 224,168 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 395,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SREV shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Servicesource International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Servicesource International in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Servicesource International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $150.25 million, a P/E ratio of -41.75 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.11.

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Servicesource International had a negative net margin of 6.25% and a negative return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Servicesource International Inc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Servicesource International by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 35,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 16,489 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Servicesource International by 64,142.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 53,238 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Servicesource International by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 75,400 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Servicesource International during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Servicesource International by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 713,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 228,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. Its solutions include lead generation, inside sales, outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management services, such as the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

