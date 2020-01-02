Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.74. Las Vegas Sands posted earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

LVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 7.2% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 18.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,938 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 6,449 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth $628,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 122,586 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $7,081,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 14.2% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 7,238 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LVS traded up $1.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.40. The stock had a trading volume of 127,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,336. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $50.89 and a 52 week high of $70.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 92.77%.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

