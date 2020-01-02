Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) Trading Down 12%

Guardion Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GHSI) shares dropped 12% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.22, approximately 9,762,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 3,944,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.66, a current ratio of 13.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.61.

Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Guardion Health Sciences had a negative return on equity of 186.27% and a negative net margin of 922.62%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, a specialty health sciences company, develops, formulates, and distributes condition-specific medical foods in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Vision Testing Diagnostics. The Medical Foods segment offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; MapcatSF, a medical device that measures the macular pigment optical density; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.

