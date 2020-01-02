Aevi Genomic Medicine (NASDAQ:GNMX) Trading Down 7.5%

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:GNMX) shares fell 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15, 914,703 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 43% from the average session volume of 1,618,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aevi Genomic Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Get Aevi Genomic Medicine alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.16.

Aevi Genomic Medicine (NASDAQ:GNMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other Aevi Genomic Medicine news, CEO Michael F. Cola bought 2,049,376 shares of Aevi Genomic Medicine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.13 per share, for a total transaction of $266,418.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,267,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,821.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sol J. Barer sold 4,098,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.13, for a total transaction of $532,837.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aevi Genomic Medicine stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:GNMX) by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,252,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566,497 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.93% of Aevi Genomic Medicine worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Aevi Genomic Medicine Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNMX)

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which has completed Phase II/III SAGA trial for the treatment of a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients who have genetic mutations that disrupt the mGluR network resulting in glutamate imbalance; and AEVI-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset Crohn's disease.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Aevi Genomic Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aevi Genomic Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.