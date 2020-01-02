Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Trading Up 5.1%

Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI)’s share price was up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.56 and last traded at $2.49, approximately 836,671 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 535,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VERI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 16th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Veritone to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Craig Hallum lowered Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Veritone in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Veritone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $60.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.63.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $12.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.75 million. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 103.93% and a negative net margin of 134.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Veritone Inc will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director G Louis Graziadio III bought 20,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $61,444.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,340 shares in the company, valued at $383,736.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 102,718 shares of company stock worth $282,983. 37.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Veritone in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Veritone by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 86,922 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Veritone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

