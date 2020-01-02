AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Trading Up 5.1%

AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) shares were up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $4.35, approximately 307,605 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 266,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AXTI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Dougherty & Co cut shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of AXT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. AXT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.58.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.97 million, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.47.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. AXT had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $19.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AXT Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in AXT in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXT in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXT in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXT in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AXT by 35.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 9,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

