Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Gap Up to $7.19

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.00, but opened at $7.19. Bloom Energy shares last traded at $7.47, with a volume of 4,784,900 shares changing hands.

BE has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.01.

The company has a market cap of $866.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average of $6.69.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $233.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.79 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 867.76% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corp will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Hari Pillai sold 37,500 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $255,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $255,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Randy W. Furr sold 100,044 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $528,232.32. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 620,547 shares of company stock worth $3,914,052. 36.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 25,000.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

