Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Shares Gap Up to $0.36

Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ:LPCN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.35, but opened at $0.36. Lipocine shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 3,090,487 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LPCN shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Lipocine from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lipocine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Lipocine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.20.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lipocine Inc will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPCN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lipocine during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lipocine by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,196 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 53,535 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Lipocine by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 495,659 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 88,959 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lipocine by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,868 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 75,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Lipocine Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPCN)

Lipocine Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products in the area of men's and women's health. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

