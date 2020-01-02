Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Shares Gap Up to $0.86

Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.80, but opened at $0.86. Viveve Medical shares last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 10,166,918 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VIVE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Viveve Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Viveve Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.05.

The firm has a market cap of $1.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.72.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($13.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($16.00) by $2.49. The business had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter. Viveve Medical had a negative net margin of 429.71% and a negative return on equity of 2,979.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Viveve Medical Inc will post -15.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Viveve Medical stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 1.10% of Viveve Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. 32.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable components.

