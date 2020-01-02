Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Shares Gap Up to $0.27

Shares of Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.26, but opened at $0.27. Biocept shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 9,513,217 shares changing hands.
The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79.
Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter. Biocept had a negative net margin of 552.54% and a negative return on equity of 268.76%.
About Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)
Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.
