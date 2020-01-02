Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Shares Gap Up to $0.27

Shares of Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.26, but opened at $0.27. Biocept shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 9,513,217 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter. Biocept had a negative net margin of 552.54% and a negative return on equity of 268.76%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Biocept stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) by 107.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,756 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of Biocept worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

About Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

