Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) to announce $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Clean Harbors posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.51 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLH. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Shares of CLH stock traded down $2.45 on Thursday, hitting $83.30. The company had a trading volume of 32,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,688. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.11 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.91. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $88.01.

In other Clean Harbors news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 1,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total value of $97,455.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,569.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $1,655,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,647,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,804,227.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,759 shares of company stock valued at $3,226,136 in the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 1.1% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Clean Harbors by 3.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Clean Harbors by 35.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Clean Harbors by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Clean Harbors by 6.8% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

