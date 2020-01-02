GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Shares Down 7.6%

Shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – (NYSE:GHG) dropped 7.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.46 and last traded at $11.00, approximately 877,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,459% from the average daily volume of 56,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.

GHG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.40 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. TheStreet raised GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. CLSA set a $15.30 target price on GreenTree Hospitality Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average of $11.21.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 40.10%. The business had revenue of $40.87 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. GreenTree Hospitality Group’s payout ratio is 83.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GHG. Dalton Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dalton Investments LLC now owns 825,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after buying an additional 208,978 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 2,388.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 193,466 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 59,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile (NYSE:GHG)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell.

