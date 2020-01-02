Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) to Post -$0.70 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) will report earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.83) and the highest is ($0.56). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($2.35). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.59) to ($2.44). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 million.

STRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sutro Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

NASDAQ STRO traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.14. 222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,693. The stock has a market cap of $254.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.12. Sutro Biopharma has a one year low of $7.69 and a one year high of $12.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 240.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 1,365.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,440 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 15.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 158,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 21,086 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 72.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 9,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 15,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

