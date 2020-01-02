Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Stock Price Down 9.6%

Shares of Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS) fell 9.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.74 and last traded at $0.75, 1,766,800 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 179% from the average session volume of 634,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AQMS. ValuEngine downgraded Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average of $1.56. The firm has a market cap of $44.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 million. Aqua Metals had a negative net margin of 879.24% and a negative return on equity of 71.49%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aqua Metals Inc will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQMS. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Aqua Metals in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Aqua Metals by 61.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Aqua Metals by 21.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 121,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 21,273 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Aqua Metals by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 837,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 48,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aqua Metals by 13.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,991,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 231,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.06% of the company’s stock.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

