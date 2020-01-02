Mark B. Justh Buys 4,000 Shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc (NASDAQ:OMEX) Stock

Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc (NASDAQ:OMEX) Director Mark B. Justh bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $12,760.00.

Shares of OMEX traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,068. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average of $4.26. Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $8.42.

Get Odyssey Marine Exploration alerts:

Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Odyssey Marine Exploration stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc (NASDAQ:OMEX) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.39% of Odyssey Marine Exploration worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Odyssey Marine Exploration

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and extraction of deep-ocean minerals. It provides shipwreck cargo recovery and other marine survey exploration charter services. The company was founded by Gregory P. Stemm and John C. Morris in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.