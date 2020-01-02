Mark B. Justh Buys 4,000 Shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc (NASDAQ:OMEX) Stock

Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc (NASDAQ:OMEX) Director Mark B. Justh bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $12,760.00.
Shares of OMEX traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,068. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average of $4.26. Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $8.42.
Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter.
About Odyssey Marine Exploration
Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and extraction of deep-ocean minerals. It provides shipwreck cargo recovery and other marine survey exploration charter services. The company was founded by Gregory P. Stemm and John C. Morris in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.
