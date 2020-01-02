Insider Buying: Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC (LON:MAB1) Insider Purchases 194 Shares of Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC (LON:MAB1) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 782 ($10.29) per share, with a total value of £1,517.08 ($1,995.63).

Nathan James McLean Imlach also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mortgage Advice Bureau alerts:

On Friday, November 29th, Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 215 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 705 ($9.27) per share, with a total value of £1,515.75 ($1,993.88).

On Thursday, October 31st, Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 254 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 598 ($7.87) per share, with a total value of £1,518.92 ($1,998.05).

LON:MAB1 traded down GBX 19 ($0.25) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 755 ($9.93). The stock had a trading volume of 177 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,178. The company has a market capitalization of $389.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 1-year low of GBX 502 ($6.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 825 ($10.85). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 706.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 613.18.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice in the United Kingdom. It provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. The company offers its services over the phone and face to face for customers.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.