Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of -5.00

Headlines about Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) have been trending extremely negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Lloyds Banking Group earned a daily sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE LYG remained flat at $$3.31 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 959,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,879,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $58.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average is $2.82. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $3.58.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LYG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup cut Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.