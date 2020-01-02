Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Bayerische Motoren Werke earned a media sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Bayerische Motoren Werke’s score:

BAMXF has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.30.

Bayerische Motoren Werke stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.30. 1,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,160. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a fifty-two week low of $64.31 and a fifty-two week high of $88.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.46.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

