Zacks: Analysts Expect Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) to Post $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) to announce earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Crossamerica Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.20. Crossamerica Partners posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Crossamerica Partners will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Crossamerica Partners.

Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $559.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.82 million. Crossamerica Partners had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 19.71%.

CAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Crossamerica Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crossamerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Crossamerica Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

CAPL opened at $18.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78. The company has a market cap of $620.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.20. Crossamerica Partners has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $19.07.

In other news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper acquired 7,486,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $139,466,620.53. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 65,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,308.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crossamerica Partners during the third quarter valued at $25,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Crossamerica Partners during the third quarter valued at $173,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crossamerica Partners during the second quarter valued at $185,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crossamerica Partners by 21.3% during the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Crossamerica Partners by 2.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 70,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.69% of the company’s stock.

About Crossamerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

