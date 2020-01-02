Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Select Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. It engages in providing personal and business banking products through its branches and the Internet. The Bank offers a range of banking services, including checking and savings accounts, commercial, consumer, mortgage and personal loans, and other associated financial services. Select Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as New Century Bancorp, Inc., is based in United States. “

SLCT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.30. 8,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,123. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.45. Select Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $12.53. The stock has a market cap of $225.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Select Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Select Bancorp will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Select Bancorp by 12.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after buying an additional 35,005 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael increased its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 59.7% during the third quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 80,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new position in shares of Select Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $143,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 12.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 866,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after purchasing an additional 23,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.86% of the company’s stock.

Select Bancorp Company Profile

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, Money market deposit and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

