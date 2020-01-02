T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Trading 7.3% Higher

T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO)’s stock price shot up 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.18 and last traded at $1.17, 655,899 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,053,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TTOO shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Svb Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Leerink Swann set a $5.00 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T2 Biosystems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.14.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $55.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.03.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 million. T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 1,263.80% and a negative net margin of 851.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that T2 Biosystems Inc will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 7,546.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 732,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 722,822 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 3rd quarter worth about $830,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,390,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 234,369 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $544,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Institutional investors own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTOO)

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

