Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Trading 7.1% Higher

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) rose 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.94 and last traded at $4.82, approximately 1,739,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,825,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.64.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $378.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.90 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 23.17% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRX. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 317.4% in the third quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 16,213,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,019,000 after acquiring an additional 12,328,767 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,772,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,394,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,852,000 after buying an additional 549,217 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 187.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 748,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 488,331 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

