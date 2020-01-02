Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Aquabounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AQB)’s stock price shot up 6.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.17, 132,500 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 25% from the average session volume of 175,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

AQB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aquabounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. National Securities cut Aquabounty Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Aquabounty Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Aquabounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 7,510.69% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Aquabounty Technologies Inc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 8,041 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 25,009 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 373,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 55,949 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 373,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 55,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquabounty Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,060,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

