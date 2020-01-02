Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Shares Up 6.7%

Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) shares rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.24 and last traded at $8.23, approximately 803,900 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 466,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.71.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average of $6.66.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $224.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.00 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 14.55%. Research analysts expect that Comstock Resources Inc will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 187.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,087,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,060,000 after buying an additional 709,665 shares in the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,860,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 637,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 70,212 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Comstock Resources by 30.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 41,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

