PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS) traded up 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.60 and last traded at $6.11, 603,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 85% from the average session volume of 326,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

Get PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 13.98 and a quick ratio of 13.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.63. The stock has a market cap of $165.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.09.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 53.00% and a negative net margin of 1,768.29%. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.35 million. Equities research analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $48,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $483,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $501,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $486,000. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHAS)

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.