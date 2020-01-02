Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) shares were up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.69 and last traded at $2.66, approximately 1,441,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,286,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HIMX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price target on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Friday, November 8th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Himax Technologies from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.81.

The firm has a market capitalization of $457.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.58.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $164.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.68 million. Himax Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 947.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 142.9% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 18,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies during the second quarter worth $53,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Himax Technologies by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 41,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 26,462 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Himax Technologies by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 95,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 18,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

