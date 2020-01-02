Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) Trading Up 6.3%

Gritstone Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:GRTS)’s stock price traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.03 and last traded at $8.97, 226,696 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 33% from the average session volume of 170,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.44.

Several research analysts recently commented on GRTS shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gritstone Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Gritstone Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.32. The company has a market cap of $324.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.18.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Gritstone Oncology had a negative net margin of 1,838.71% and a negative return on equity of 54.23%. The company had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Gritstone Oncology Inc will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Gritstone Oncology during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Gritstone Oncology by 11.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gritstone Oncology Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

