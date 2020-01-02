Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Trading Up 6.2%

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB)’s stock price shot up 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.78 and last traded at $2.75, 729,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 14% from the average session volume of 850,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

A number of research analysts have commented on NEPT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. TheStreet downgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

The company has a market cap of $242.42 million, a PE ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $4.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 187.60% and a negative return on equity of 39.61%. Equities analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 265.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,214 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 19.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 16.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

